Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Purchases New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,037,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,784,000. CarMax makes up approximately 1.6% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $128.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

