Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,356,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,237,000. Travelers Companies makes up about 2.5% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $156.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.