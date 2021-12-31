Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $53,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

