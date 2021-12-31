Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

