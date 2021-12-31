Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBII. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MBII opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

