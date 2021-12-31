Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TOL opened at $71.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.