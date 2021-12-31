Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

