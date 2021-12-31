MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $176,919.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.19 or 0.07883438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.42 or 0.99926699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007925 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

