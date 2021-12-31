Matson Money. Inc. Purchases 51,735 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

