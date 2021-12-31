Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.52. 24,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 53,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

Several research firms recently commented on MMX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$805.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

