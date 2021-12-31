Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.77. 120,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 145,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -30.59.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

