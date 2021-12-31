Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni Sells 12,949 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

