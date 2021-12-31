McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 15,842 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $248.90 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

