McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $248.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.