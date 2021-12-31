Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

