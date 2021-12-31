MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 2.6% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 268,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,332 shares of company stock worth $1,628,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

