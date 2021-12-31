MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 2.6%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 268,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,332 shares of company stock worth $1,628,812. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

