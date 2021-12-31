Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

