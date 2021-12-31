Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

