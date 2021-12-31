MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,356.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,354.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,562.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 853.12 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

