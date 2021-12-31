Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.64, but opened at 2.58. Meta Materials shares last traded at 2.56, with a volume of 9,871 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

