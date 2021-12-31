Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $149,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.35. 238,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

