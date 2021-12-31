MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16,090.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $813,264. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

