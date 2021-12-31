Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Micropac Industries stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Micropac Industries has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

Micropac Industries, Inc manufactures microelectronic modules. The firm also designs, manufactures and distributes microelectronic circuits including solid state relays and power controllers, optoelectronic components, and sensor and display components and assemblies. Its products include Microelectronics, Optoelectronics, and Sensors and Displays.

