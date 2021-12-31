Mint Club (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.03 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $1.14 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,596,236,206 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

