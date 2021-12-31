Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 34.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

