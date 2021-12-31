Mithril Market Cap Tops $61.88 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $61.88 million and $11.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00305979 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

