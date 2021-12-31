Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

