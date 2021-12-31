Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

