Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

