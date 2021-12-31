Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 274,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 225,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

