Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.08 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $424.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.02 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.41.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

