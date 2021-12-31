Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.54 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,702.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,545.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,494.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

