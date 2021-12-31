Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

