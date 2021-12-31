Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

