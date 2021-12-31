Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $441,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.