Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,669 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 244.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.