Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

