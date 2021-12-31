Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,140 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 17.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 115,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $255.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

