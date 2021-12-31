Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Mogo worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Mogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

