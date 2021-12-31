Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

