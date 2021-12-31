Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.41.

MEG opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,973,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

