MoonSwap Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $93,097.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00313134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.