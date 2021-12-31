Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

