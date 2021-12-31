Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 721.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

