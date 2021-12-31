Mosaic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

