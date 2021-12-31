MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is ARS Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,785 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for 2.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 91.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $3,310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

MP stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

