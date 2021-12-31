My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $3.57 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.72 or 0.07862546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,965.79 or 0.99910379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007830 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.