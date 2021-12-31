N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. N-able shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,587 shares changing hands.

NABL has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

