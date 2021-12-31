Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Purchases $57,000.00 in Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

