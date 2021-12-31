Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Purchases $57,000.00 in Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
